Rounds of rain to hit South Florida this Fourth of July weekend

The NEXT Weather team is tracking a stormy 4th of July weekend. Several rounds of rain storms will push through the Miami and Fort Lauderdale areas on Saturday from 11a.m. until 5p.m.

Most of the rain will dissipate by the early evening.

Some rain is expected to return on Sunday.

The rain will move out for the start of your work week, but will return towards the middle of next week.

The rain is driving up the humidity and the "feels like" temperatures across southeast Florida. Many people in South Florida will feel like its close to the triple digits.

The National Hurricane Center upgraded tropical depression three to Tropical Storm Chantal early Saturday morning.

The storm is expected to remain as a tropical storm as it makes landfall along the mid-South Carolina coastline early Sunday morning.

Chantal will have no impact on Florida.

The NHC does not have any other project developments for the next week.