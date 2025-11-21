Robbers steal Porsche, enter children's rooms in Miami Lakes home invasion

A home invasion was caught on camera in a Miami Lakes neighborhood and the family is still shaken up after the crooks went inside while they slept.

CBS News Miami spoke to the father and husband Bobby Suarez, known for his commercials, Sell To Bobby.

He said he, his wife and two daughters were inside the house sleeping when two people somehow got inside and ransacked their home for 28 minutes before taking off with his Porsche.

"Honestly, my whole family is worried. We don't feel safe here anymore," said Suarez.

Friday at 3 a.m., two masked people dressed head to toe in black got through Suarez's front gate.

The cameras first caught the crooks going through the family's Mercedes G-Wagon parked in the front. Then they moved toward the front door.

"They literally got into my house. I don't know if they had a key or a copy of the key or if they picked the lock, but they were literally able to get in between five, six minutes," said Suarez.

For almost 30 minutes while Suarez and his family were sound asleep in their beds, the burglars moved throughout the hours, hitting every room.

"They even went inside my children's bedroom while they were sleeping and that's what has me more concerned. They stole some of my wife's purses, some expensive glasses and they ended up stealing one of my cars," said Suarez.

The two people found the key to Suarez's expensive two-door white Porsche and drove it right out of the front gate, but in spite of it all, Suarez said he is grateful his family is safe.

"It could've been worse. Imagine one of my kids could've woken up. I could've woken up. My wife could've woken up. and I'm sure they're coming into my house. They're probably armed with guns so we could've ended a lot worse. Thank God that it did not," said Suarez.

Suarez is asking anyone with any information or if they spot the white Porsche to contact the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.