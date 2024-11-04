Rinny, Zoo Miami's 9-year-old female koala, dies

MIAMI - Rinny, Zoo Miami's 9-year-old female koala, was found deceased Sunday morning in her habitat, the zoo said Monday.

Rinny had been "exhibiting a diminished appetite and was being closely monitored as she was appearing unusually lethargic," spokesman Ron Magill said in a news release.

Rinny was born at the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden in Columbia, South Carolina, on Oct. 20, 2015. She arrived at Zoo Miami on Sept. 21, 2018. Zoo Miami

On Thursday, after not showing any improvement in appetite, she was immobilized and brought to the animal hospital.

"The hope was that the exam would reveal any underlying factors that may be contributing to her abnormal symptoms," Magill said. "Other than some gastro-intestinal dysfunction that she was receiving supportive care for, nothing was immediately found that would indicate that there were any serious issues."

Rinny was brought back to her habitat.

At 6 a.m. Sunday during a special check as part of those close observations, she was discovered non-responsive.

After he death, a necropsy was performed. There were some small abnormalities, such as an enlarged heart, gall bladder and dry stomach contents, but there were no immediate results that clearly explained the cause of death, Magill said.

The animal health team has submitted a variety of samples for histopaths and will be awaiting those results.

She and the resident male, Milo, lived at the zoo's Posner Australian Center, which continues to be home to a male koala named, Coedie, a pair of hairy nosed wombats, a family of Matchie's tree kangaroos and a cassowary.

Zoo Miami has contributed tens of thousands of dollars towards koala conservation through its Conservation Fund and the Gail S. Posner Trust.

"It is hoped that Rinny's legacy will be the inspiration that she gave to countless visitors to care for and protect these endearing marsupials," Magill said.