SW Miami-Dade restaurant owner puts up $10K reward after employee tips stolen

MIAMI - The owner of a South Florida restaurant is offering a $10,000 reward of his own money for information leading to the arrest of the person who stole tips from more than 40 of his employees.

It happened Tuesday night at the Apocalyse BBQ, in the 9000 block of SW 104th Street and the owner does not think the thief is a stranger.

The owner told CBS News Miami that the thief has a strong understanding of how things work inside the restaurant and knew the right time to clean them out of cash.

Surveillance video caught the suspect calmly walking around a gate, going inside and walking out.

Even though it is hard to see a face, the video shows the suspect wearing a grey hoodie with gloves.

Authorities said this person snuck in through the back door, and walked directly to something behind the bar near the floor.

Apocalyse BBQ's owner, Jeff Bud said this thief took more than a week's worth of tips.

Bud and his team feel betrayed, his staff of 40 depends on that money to pay bills.

"It sucks, right, to think how much as a community, our team is a community, how much we rely on each other and how much we count on each other to think that one person would disregard all that and disregard all the people that are here to just be so selfish and take something just for themselves. It's just disgusting," said Bud.

Bud is not only putting up the reward but giving his employees every dime of those stolen tips.