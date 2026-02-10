Cooper City residents seek justice after deadly cold case of animal cruelty of geese

A Cooper City community is doubling down on their efforts to solve a deadly case of animal cruelty.

Five young men in an ATV were seen repeatedly running over 30 Egyptian geese off SW 120th avenue back in December 2024.

"If you can kill something harmless while they are asleep, what else are you capable of?" said Patti Fentner.

The carnage happened behind her home and Fentner has worked tirelessly to find the perpetrators.

"I know there are people in this community who care what happened," Fentner said.

Broward County Crime Stoppers initially offered a $5000 reward that was increased to $8000 for information leading to an arrest. No arrests have been made but Fentner is not giving up and now another neighbor has worked on getting an enhanced picture of the ATV driver collaborating with a professional photographer on the effort.

We spoke with that neighbor over the phone who confirmed its validity.

"He assured me there is no AI involved," she said.

The picture was turned over to BSO and they say it is an ongoing investigation.

Fentner believes they are getting close to accountability. She said she doesn't want to send those responsible to jail, but she'd like to see them do community service with defenseless animals.