30 protected Egyptian geese killed by off-road vehicle in Cooper City, police say

By Mauricio Maldonado

MIAMI - Authorities in Cooper City are seeking information after an off-road vehicle reportedly being driven by teenagers struck and killed approximately 30 Egyptian geese in a residential area Saturday night.

Egyptian geese. AP

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:45 p.m. on December 28 in a lake and easement area between the Flamingo Gardens West subdivision and the Countryside Shops plaza.

Witnesses reported seeing four to five teens inside the vehicle as it drove through the area.

Police said a resident attempted to follow the vehicle but lost sight of it after it turned into the Flamingo Townhomes subdivision.

The geese, a non-native species known for their distinctive markings, were all killed in the incident, which authorities are treating as a potential wildlife crime.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the vehicle's owner to come forward.

Egyptian geese are protected in the United States under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO at (954) 435-2200. 

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

