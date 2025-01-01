30 protected Egyptian geese killed by off-road vehicle in Cooper City, police say

MIAMI - Authorities in Cooper City are seeking information after an off-road vehicle reportedly being driven by teenagers struck and killed approximately 30 Egyptian geese in a residential area Saturday night.

Egyptian geese. AP

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:45 p.m. on December 28 in a lake and easement area between the Flamingo Gardens West subdivision and the Countryside Shops plaza.

Witnesses reported seeing four to five teens inside the vehicle as it drove through the area.

Police said a resident attempted to follow the vehicle but lost sight of it after it turned into the Flamingo Townhomes subdivision.

The geese, a non-native species known for their distinctive markings, were all killed in the incident, which authorities are treating as a potential wildlife crime.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the vehicle's owner to come forward.

Egyptian geese are protected in the United States under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO at (954) 435-2200.