Republican presidential hopefuls ready for the debate stage

MIAMI - Republican presidential hopefuls are hitting the debate stage Wednesday night for the first time.

Eight candidates, including Florida Governor Ron Desantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie are participating.

Former President Donald Trump opted not to participate, and Miami Mayor Frances Suarez did not qualify.

CBS Miami reporter Morgan Rynor made her way around South Florida to ask voters what they were hoping to hear from the candidates participating.

Magda Rivero Zimmerman was honest.

"Is there a republican presidential debate?" Rivero Zimmerman asked.

So was Lachelle Olivet.

"I did not until you mentioned it," Olivet, who was visiting Fort Lauderdale from Tampa said.

Now that they do know there is a Republican presidential debate tonight, will they watch?

"Now that I know there is one, yes I will watch," Rivero Zimmerman said.

"I tend to vote Democrat anyway, so this being a Republican debate, ehhhh?," Olivet said.

Mark Kotler, from Weston, knew there was a debate, but he's still deciding if it's worth it to watch it in full.

"I've just found that a lot of the debates are more personal attacks than they are actually substantive about the issues," Kotler said.

Kimberly Fuentes from Fort Lauderdale doesn't have cable, but she's making special plans to watch it.

"I hope they stick to issues and not try to go after Donald Trump because that's more of a distraction than anything else," Fuentes said,

Fuentes has a favorite on stage.

"I'm hoping Ron Desantis does well," Fuentes said.

Raidel Almeda of Miami said he's voting blue, but he will tune in to see what Republicans have to say.

"It will inform me of what Republicans are talking about, kind of the talking points they are pushing," Almeda said.

Whether these voters are watching the full debate, reading headlines, or watching snippets the next day, they are interested in hearing about a multitude of hot topics.

"Geopolitical issues with Russia, with Ukraine," David Osio of Miami said.

"Women's rights, the economy," Olivet said.

"Mostly the economy, inflation, abortion," Rivero Zimmerman said.

"I would love to hear about how they're going to unite the country rather than divide it," Kotler said.

For candidates, Uuniversity of Miami Political Science Professor Gregory Koger said this first debate is crucial.

"For primary debates, it can really matter how well candidates do because Republicans are just not sure which Republican they like the best in in this case," Koger said, "so there's a real potential for candidates to sway people's opinions."

The voters echoed that this debate could make an impact.

"I think I know which candidate I am going to vote for, but I am open to hearing about what others have to say," Rivero Zimmerman said.

"I'm open to anything that will make our country better," Fuentes said.

"My mind is open to anything," Osio said.