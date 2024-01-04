Iowa school shooting live updates: Still unclear how many casualties at Perry High School

Iowa school shooting live updates: Sheriff provides latest details from Perry Iowa school shooting live updates: Sheriff provides latest details from Perry 03:06

PERRY, Iowa — Multiple people were injured in a shooting at a high school outside of Des Moines on Thursday morning, officials say. The situation is confirmed to no longer be active.

Dallas County officials say it's still unclear how many were injured at Perry High School, and the extent of the injuries.

During a morning news conference, Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante said the suspected shooter has been identified, but did not say if they are alive or dead. Infante said there is no further danger to the public.

According to Infante, the school hadn't started yet when the incident was reported at 7:37 a.m., so there were very few students and staff in the building. Law enforcement responded within 7 minutes after an alert from the school that indicated an active shooter.

View of the scene Thursday morning. KCCI

Another news conference is expected to be held in the afternoon as more information becomes available.

Thursday was the school's first day back after the holiday break. Classes are canceled for the day.

KCCI reported that a number of parents told them that students were being turned away when they arrived this morning. Parent Erica Jolliff said that her ninth-grade daughter was rushed from school grounds at 7:45 a.m. Jolliff said she was was still looking for her sixth-grade son Amir one hour after that.

"I just want to know that he's safe and OK," Jolliff said. "They won't tell me nothing."

The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed it is monitoring the situation, adding "Agents from the FBI Omaha Des Moines resident agency are on the scene. We are assisting the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation."

A White House official says President Joe Biden has been briefed on the tragic shooting in Iowa and that the White House is in touch with the Iowa governor's office.

Perry is located about 40 miles northwest of Des Moines, with a population of about 8,000. The school district has about 1,800 total students, with about 575 in grades 9 through 12.