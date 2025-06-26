Watch CBS News
Report: Florida National Guard to help secure 'Alligator Alcatraz' migrant facility in Everglades

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

The Florida National Guard will deploy about 100 soldiers next week to secure the perimeter and entry points of "Alligator Alcatraz," the controversial immigration detention center in the Everglades, according to CBS News Miami's news partner, the Miami Herald.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers have also been assigned to man the gates for at least 30 days, the newspaper reported.

The facility is expected to open July 1.

