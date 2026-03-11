South Florida congressman reacts to the crisis in Cuba, saying economic pressure alone isn't enough to enact change

As fuel shortages and widespread blackouts continue to worsen living conditions in Cuba, a South Florida congressman says economic pressure alone may not be enough to force political change on the island.

Speaking with CBS News Miami, U.S. Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart said the U.S. government remains focused on achieving regime change in Havana while rejecting negotiations that would allow the current leadership to remain in power.

"No fuel, no negotiations, no concessions for the Havana regime," Díaz-Balart said.

The comments come as Cuba faces a deepening energy crisis. A severe shortage of fuel has forced authorities to impose prolonged blackouts across the country, leaving many communities without electricity for hours, and in some cases, days at a time.

In the last 24 hours, videos circulating on social media have shown residents in Havana and other cities banging pots and pans in protest, a traditional form of public dissent known as a "cacerolazo." The demonstrations reflect growing frustration as the country struggles with electricity outages, food shortages, and deteriorating living conditions.

During the interview, Díaz-Balart said the current U.S. administration is taking steps aimed at pushing for political change in Cuba. "This president, Donald Trump, and this secretary of state, Marco Rubio, have said that that regime is not an acceptable option for this hemisphere," he said. "They're taking very important steps to make sure that we have a change finally happening on the island."

The congressman also pushed back on a recent media report suggesting that conversations between the United States and Cuba could focus on economic reforms rather than regime change. "That article is not accurate," Díaz-Balart said.

CBS News Miami asked the congressman whether there were negotiations underway that could allow Cuba's leadership — including members of the Castro family — to remain in power. "Let me be very clear about this," Díaz-Balart said. "The president has said it, the secretary of state has said it, and I've said it as well. There have been multiple conversations with people around the higher levels of the regime, but they are not negotiations."

Meanwhile, reports emerged Wednesday that the United Nations has been involved in discussions with Washington about allowing limited fuel shipments to Cuba for humanitarian purposes, including the operation of hospitals. Díaz-Balart criticized the idea. "The United Nations, as always, once again, doesn't seem to understand the difference between right and wrong, good and evil," he said.

Despite the worsening humanitarian situation on the island, the congressman said he believes the Cuban government will not survive the next several years. "I am convinced that the regime in Havana is not going to survive the three years remaining in President Trump's second term," he said.

Díaz-Balart added that the current strategy toward Cuba resembles U.S. policy toward other governments considered adversarial, including those in Venezuela and Iran — applying pressure while maintaining communication to avoid military confrontation. For now, he says the message from Washington remains clear: the leadership in Havana should take the warnings from the White House seriously.