Renovations at historic Biltmore Hotel draw outrage from Coral Gables residents

CORAL GABLES - The challenge of preserving history in a city like Coral Gables is a challenge currently on full display after recent renovations of the historic Biltmore Hotel.

On Tuesday, Coral Gables residents voiced concerns at a city commission meeting, criticizing updates made to the ground floor of the Biltmore.

Many argued that the changes were inappropriate for a building with such historic significance.

Maria Cruz, a Coral Gables resident since 1976, expressed her frustration, likening the situation to a breach of trust.

"If you rent your house today, you will not expect the renters to change what's inside of it without asking you," Cruz said.

The renovations in question included replacing the hotel's traditional dark tile floors with shiny marble slabs, covering original ceiling beams with white paint and mirrored glass, and altering lighting, restrooms, and a wine room.

For Cruz and others, these updates detract from the Biltmore's original Mediterranean charm. "This is our crown jewel," Cruz said, demanding that the building's administration act to restore the iconic hotel to its former state.

The City of Coral Gables owns the Biltmore, which is operated by the Seaway Hotel Corporation.

In November, the city attorney issued a notice of default to Seaway. However, Seaway President Tom Prescott declined an interview on the matter, instead reiterating at the meeting that "everything that should be done, should be done with permits."

Prescott also insisted that the renovations didn't harm the hotel's historic value. "We have not touched areas we believe are historic and somehow took away from the landmark," he said.

Not everyone agreed. Commissioner Ariel Fernandez criticized the process, noting that public discussion is essential to holding the Biltmore's operators accountable.

"That's our duty and our responsibility to our residents," he said. Fernandez pressed Prescott directly, asking, "What assurance are you going to give the commission this is not going to happen again?" Prescott responded by pledging to work with the design team and ensure future projects adhere to historic preservation standards.

Mayor Vince Lago proposed bringing all parties back to the table for a more collaborative approach to resolving the issue.

"I think that bringing them to the commission the way this was done is poor taste," he said. A preservation group will conduct a full walk-through of the property to evaluate the renovations and determine whether they align with the Biltmore's historic character.

For residents like Cruz, the solution is simple, "Don't make it South Beach, don't make it a nightclub. Make it what it was."

With the hotel's centennial approaching in 2026, the stakes are high to restore the Biltmore's legacy.