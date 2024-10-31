Unauthorized changes made to Biltmore Hotel stirs controversy in Coral Gables, impacting historic status

MIAMI — There is new controversy surrounding the changes made to the iconic Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables.

Pastor Laurie Hafner, a Coral Gables resident, has a picturesque view of the Biltmore.

"I love the Biltmore," she shared. "I love the look. I love that I live across the street from it."

The hotel is a nationally historic designated landmark, but what Hafner can't see from the outside are the recent renovations done inside.

"[I'm] sad if it didn't continue to be cohesive and reflective of George Merrick's dream," she added.

According to the City of Coral Gables, there was some unauthorized work that was recently done. The city attorney sent a "notice of default letter" on Thursday to the group that operates the Biltmore.

The group provided CBS News Miami with a sentence in response: "Seaways Hotels Corp. is in active discussions with the City on the matter and will gladly circle back with comments on the conclusion of such."

City Commissioner Ariel Fernandez told CBS News Miami that Coral Gables has an "ironclad agreement" with the Biltmore's operators, which requires that the city approves any changes being made to the landmark building.

"And that process was not followed," he said.

Founded in the 1920s, the city owns the iconic property and leases it out.

CBS News Miami went inside the Biltmore after Fernandez explained that some interior and exterior alterations were done without permits, including remodeling the Cellar Club bar, the lower lobby restrooms, and the wine room.

"I am very disappointed," added Fernandez. "This is a historic landmark, something that we as a city need to preserve, and we're proud of our Biltmore Hotel. This is the place where presidents, kings, queens, and heads of state have stayed."

"Some restoration work needed to be done. Absolutely. But we could have restored it, not completely changed it to something that does not remind us of the Biltmore Hotel," he continued.

Fernandez said he plans to tour the Biltmore with the city attorney and city manager to get a "grasp" of the situation and what needs to be done to take corrective action.

The City of Coral Gables provided us with this statement about the ongoing situation at the Biltmore:

"The City of Coral Gables values its historic landmarks, especially nationally designated sites like the Biltmore Hotel, which holds a treasured place in our community. We are committed to preserving the integrity of our historic properties and ensuring any updates to them are conducted thoughtfully and in full compliance with all applicable regulations.

During a recent review, several modifications at the Biltmore Hotel were identified as having been completed by the lessee without the necessary permits and approvals, as required by our lease, the Florida Building Code, and local ordinances. Areas of unpermitted work included alterations to mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems, modifications to historic features, as well as remodeling work in the Cellar Club bar, lower lobby restrooms, and wine room. Additional unpermitted activities involved exterior work, including fascia and gutter repairs, soffit and rafter work, painting, and removal of keystone elements.

We are working with the Biltmore Hotel management team to address these matters and ensure that all necessary permits and approvals are obtained. We approach this in the spirit of collaboration, recognizing our ongoing relationship and the importance of preserving the Biltmore's historic legacy for generations to come."