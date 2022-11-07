Record Powerball jackpot of $1.9 billion for Monday drawing

MIAMI - With anticipation building and thousands upon thousands of tickets being sold, the jackpot for Monday night's Powerball drawing is a whopping $1.9 billion.

If someone hits it big, they can either take the winnings in a one-time lump sum payment, approximately $929.1 million, or as an annuity. That option would out $63 million each year over roughly 30 years. All of that would be before taxes.

Monday night's jackpot is the largest in Powerball history.

Before this, the largest Powerball jackpot ever won was in January 2016 when three winners split a prize advertised at $1.586 billion. Each took their share of the cash value, which added up to $983.5 million.

Yes, that means the cash value of the current "record" $1.9 billion jackpot is less than the cash value of the $1.586 billion jackpot six years ago. You can thank the Federal Reserve's recent interest rate hikes for that discrepancy.

While the overall odds of winning any number of the Powerball prizes are 1 in 24.9, the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the organization.

Powerball jackpots have been won five times so far this year.

Tickets cost $2, and drawings are each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

