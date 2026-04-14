FBI releases photos tied to Offset shooting at South Florida casino hoping to secure new information

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Miami is seeking information regarding the shooting at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood earlier this month that left Atlanta rapper Offset injured, and released new photos showing vehicles and people involved in the incident.

According to the FBI, a large group of people assaulted Offset, and one of them produced a handgun and fired a single shot, which hit Offset.

This image shows an SUV and people connected to a shooting that injured Atlanta rapper Offset at a South Florida casino earlier this month. FBI Miami

In addition, the FBI said that the people then tried to steal Offset's watch, but were unsuccessful.

After the shooting, the FBI said the people fled the scene in two Chevrolet SUVs, one of which was a matte gray Tahoe and the other was a black Suburban.

The FBI released photos of the SUVs they saw were involved in the shooting of Atlanta rapper Offset at a South Florida casino. FBI Miami

The FBI said that the black Suburban fled the scene toward Hollywood, and the Tahoe fled to ward Miami.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or click here.

The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is owned and operated by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, a federally-recognized tribe.

The FBI said that crimes committed on Native American land are subject to federal investigation.