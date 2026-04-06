Offset shot in South Florida near Hard Rock Casino; Atlanta rapper hospitalized, stable

Atlanta rapper Offset is hospitalized after being shot in South Florida, according to his representative, in a developing story that is drawing national attention across both Miami and Atlanta.

The shooting happened Monday near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, just outside Miami, according to multiple reports.

"We can confirm Offset was shot and is currently at the hospital receiving medical care," his representative told Variety. "He is stable and being closely monitored."

Authorities have not released details about what led to the shooting, whether a suspect is in custody, or if others were involved.

As of Monday night, the investigation remains active.

Atlanta ties amplify concern

Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, rose to fame as a member of the Grammy-nominated hip-hop group Migos, which originated in metro Atlanta.

His connection to the city - and continued influence in its music scene - is prompting concern among fans and artists across Georgia.

The incident also underscores how ties to Atlanta's music industry continue to intersect with South Florida - a frequent destination for performances, events, and nightlife.

What we do and don't know

Location: Near Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida

Condition: Stable and under close monitoring

Motive: Unknown

Seminole Police Department released a statement following the incident, saying: "We are aware of an incident that occurred at a valet area after 7 p.m. Monday outside of Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood that resulted in non-life threatening injuries to an individual who was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood. Seminole Police were on site immediately and the situation was contained quickly. Two individuals have been detained by police. The investigation is ongoing. The site is secure and there is no threat to the public. Operations continue as normal."

What's next

Law enforcement is expected to release additional details as the investigation develops.

It's unclear whether surveillance footage from the heavily trafficked casino area could play a role in identifying the suspects.

CBS News will continue to follow this story closely, with updates from both South Florida and Atlanta as more information becomes available.