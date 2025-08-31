Rainy pattern continues for South Florida's Labor Day weekend. See NEXT Weather timeline.

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking another soggy afternoon on this Labor Day Holiday weekend.

Large amounts of moisture pushing eastward from the Gulf will combine with heat to generate several waves of strong storms across southeast Florida on Sunday afternoon.

The storms will kick-off around 3pm and last through the early evening hours across both Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

The Weather Prediction Center has issued a marginal (Level One) Flash Flooding Advisory for all of southern Florida due to the rains this afternoon.

This is a multi-day even with the afternoon rain returning on Labor Day.

The storms will coincide with the tailgating activities outside Hard Rock Stadium prior to the UM and Notre Dame Football Game. Most of the storms will have subsided by kick-off time.