Rain chances decrease in South Florida heading into the weekend

By Lissette Gonzalez

Heat index cranks up "feels-like" temperatures in South Florida
A drier weekend is ahead in South Florida, with the chance of rain decreasing. 

Friday morning started dry and mild with temperatures in the upper 70s. With less cloud cover, more sunshine and less rain around today, it will heat up to near 90 degrees but will feel in the low to mid-90s with humidity. 

Scattered storms will be possible this afternoon but not as widespread as the last few days. South Florida is not under a risk of flash flooding today. 

There is a low risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches and the UV index is very high. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters along the Atlantic waters and Keys waters.

Saturday will be quiet in the morning but spotty storms will develop in the afternoon. Highs soar to 90 degrees in the afternoon. The chance of rain increases slightly on Sunday with the potential for passing storms.

Fall officially kicks off on Monday with the autumnal equinox taking place at 2:19 p.m., when the sun crosses the celestial equator leading to nearly equal day and night. It will not feel like fall at all across South Florida since it will remain hot and humid.  

Highs will rise to the low 90s early to middle of next week with scattered storms possible every day.

Lissette Gonzalez

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

