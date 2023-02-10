Watch CBS News
Purina recalls some prescription dog food due to elevated levels of Vitamin D

MIAMI - Purina has voluntarily recalled some of its prescription dog food because of potentially elevated levels of Vitamin D.

The recall includes the Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL elemental prescription dry dog food.

Purina received two reports of dogs with signs of Vitamin D toxicity after eating the food. Once they stopped, the dogs recovered.

While Vitamin D is an essential nutrient for dogs, if they ingest too much it can cause vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, and kidney dysfunction.

Pet owners should immediately stop feeding their dogs this food. If they suspect their pet has Vitamin D toxicity, they should contact their vet. 

First published on February 10, 2023 / 6:16 AM

