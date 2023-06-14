Protester arrested after jumping in front of Trump's motorcade in Miami

MIAMI - Some protestors clashed over the arraignment of former president Donald Trump outside the Wilke Fergeson Jr. Courthouse Tuesday.

Some supported the former president. Others did not.

"These (Trump supporters) are not based on reality," a woman from New York named Nadine said. "So their opinion doesn't matter to me."

Jane Jin, a Trump supporter from Seattle, yelled through a bullhorn and told anyone listening that the indictment is a political tool being used to divide Americans.

"I feel so sorry," she said crying. "I feel so wronged. I'm so mad."

"It's probably the worst day since President Kennedy and President Lincoln were shot to me because democracy as we know it, to me, I don't know what's going on."

Dozens camped overnight with predictions.

"Trump is going to get out of here victorious," Luimar Garza, another Trump supporter said. "There will be nothing done to him other than his poll numbers going up and skyrocketing."

However, the former president asked for a jury trial after pleading not guilty in court. During the hearing, both sides outside heard taunts.

"President Trump we love you," Jin said. "We know you're patriotic. We want to protect our freedom. That's why we must protect you. President Trump we love you."

"If it were me (facing indictment), if it were you, if it were them, you would be in jail," Nadine said. "Nobody would be asking if he should be arrested."

"This whole country has been brainwashed from the biggest con," Domenic Santana, who supports the indictment, said. "(Trump) has a cult following now. They believe his lies."

After the hearing, Santana jumped in front of Trump's motorcade. Miami Police tackled and arrested him. People on both sides of the protests hardly saw hearts or minds changed. Plenty left wondering what will happen next?

"This is not a happy day for me," Pat Walker, who supports prosecution, said. "I'm not celebrating. I mean, there may be a little internal shouting for it. But for the country, it's sad that we have a president or a former president that is in this position."