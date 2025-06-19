Preparations underway for Panthers Stanley Cup victory parade and celebration in Fort Lauderdale

Preparations are underway for a parade and celebration rally this weekend on Fort Lauderdale beach after the Florida Panthers clinched their back-to-back Stanley Cup win by defeating the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the finals.

The 2025 Championship Celebration, which will take place Sunday, will kick off at noon with a parade along State Road A1A. It will start at Riomar Street and end just north of Fort Lauderdale Beach Park at SE 5 Street, across from Hotel Maren, where a celebration rally will take place.

On Tuesday, construction began on the stage for the event got underway.

Last year's parade drew more than 200,000 people who cheered the team through the rain and lightning.

Fans who plan to attend this year's celebration are urged to get there early since parking is limited and the garages along the beach and at the Galleria are expected to fill up quickly. Those who plan to arrive later in the morning may want to consider getting a rideshare.

Fort Lauderdale Water Taxi is already selling tickets to get to the beach from three locations; the Riverside Hotel in Las Olas, the Hilton Marina on the 17th Street Causeway and the GALLERYone on E Sunrise Boulevard near the Galleria Mall.