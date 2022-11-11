Watch CBS News
Preliminary report released in fatal Miramar plane crash

MIRAMAR - The National Transportation Safety Board released new details on the October 17 Miramar plane crash that killed two men.

The plane flew into a home -- killing a flight instructor and his student.

The preliminary report cites a witness at North Perry Airport in Hollywood -- saying the flight instructor and student stopped by his hangar the day of the crash -- asking to borrow a screwdriver.

The instructor told the witness about issues with the plane in the days before the crash.

That witness also said the engine did not sound right on the day of the crash.

Plane manufacturers said the instructor reported the engine losing power in flight several days before the crash.

34-year-old Antony Yen and 32-year-old Jordan Hall died in the crash.

