2 men killed in small plane crash in Broward identified, as crews look to remove wreckage

MIRAMAR -- Broward County officials on Tuesday identified the pilot and passenger who were killed when the small plane they were in crashed into a Miramar home, forcing people inside to flee for their lives.

The medical examiner's office identified the victims as Anthony R. Yen, 34, and Jordan T. Hall, 31. Both were killed at the scene when the single-engine Aventura II aircraft went down around 11:45 a.m. in the yard of a home located in the 2200 block of Jamaica Drive.

The crash scene is located about a half-mile from North Perry Airport.

The Federal Aviation Authority said in a written statement Monday that two people were on board the craft when it went down. No one on the ground was killed or hurt during the incident.

A spokesperson for Miramar police said several people called 911 to report the downed plane.

Manyerenis Moreno was inside the home with her child when she heard a loud noise.

"I heard a loud noise and the plane was on top of us," she said Monday. "I thought it was a transformer and so I grabbed my baby. It was a big noise and it was on top of us. I was afraid something was going to come through the roof. I went outside and saw the plane on the roof!"

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.