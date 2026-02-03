Prayer vigil in Little Haiti after judge halts end of TPS, allowing Haitians to stay in U.S. for now

A prayer vigil brought a small but emotional crowd to the Little Haiti Cultural Complex Tuesday night, just one day after a federal judge temporarily blocked the Trump administration's plan to end humanitarian protections for Haitians living in the United States.

The ruling allows more than 350,000 Haitian immigrants nationwide, including an estimated 158,000 in Florida, to remain in the country and continue working, at least for now. For many families in South Florida, the decision brought a momentary sense of relief, mixed with deep uncertainty about what comes next.

Candles were lit and hands clasped as attendees prayed for stability and for the chance to build a future in the U.S.

"The past five years, what Haiti's been dealing with — we are not ready," said Fabiola Barthelemy, a Haitian American who has lived in the U.S. for decades. "The crisis is real. Children are being raped and gangs are still active. Sending people back is like a death sentence to me."

Barthelemy is a U.S. citizen, but many members of her family are not. Her daughter, Elizabeth Barthelemy, said the thought of her relatives being forced to return to Haiti is devastating.

"It would make me feel mad, frustrated, sad and depressed," she said. "My cousins are like my family. I would go with them."

Community leaders and elected officials echoed those concerns, emphasizing that TPS recipients are not criminals.

"I understand the administration's push to remove criminals from our country," said Miami-Dade County District 5 Commissioner Christine King. She says they are law-abiding citizens.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes temporarily blocked the Trump administration from ending TPS for Haitians across the country.

Local officials say the decision offers breathing room, but no guarantees.

"Many members of the Miami Police Department are Haitian American, so we're here in support," said Miami Police Chief Manny Morales.

Miami Gardens Councilwoman Linda Julien said she hopes the ruling leads to lasting policy changes. "We're hoping other steps will be taken to create meaningful policy to keep them here," she said.

Former state senator Daphne Campbell, Florida's first Haitian senator, called for permanent legal status for TPS holders. "They've had TPS since 2010. It's 2026 — that's 16 years. That's enough," she said.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava warned the fight is far from over. "We know there will most likely be appeals," she said. "And after that, it's just a matter of time before once again the TPS timeline will run."

As of Tuesday night, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services website had not yet been updated to reflect the judge's ruling and still listed TPS protections as ending. Julien told CBS News Miami that legal sources expect the site to be updated within the next few days.