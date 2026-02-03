South Florida's Haitian population praises decision to block Trump administration from ending Temporary Protected Status

A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration from ending Temporary Protected Status for Haitians, a decision that impacts roughly 350,000 people who currently live and work in the United States.

The ruling brought a wave of relief to South Florida's Haitian community, where fear and uncertainty have loomed for months.

In Little Haiti, dozens gathered Monday at Notre Dame d'Haiti Catholic Church for a special mass, praying for Haiti and for the future of Haitian families in the U.S. Worshippers filled the pews inside the church and spilled outside in song, many calling the judge's decision an answered prayer.

"Thank you to that federal judge that showed courage and compassion to our brothers and sisters," said Father Reginald Jean-Mary.

The ruling, issued by a federal judge in Washington, D.C., blocks the termination of TPS, at least for now, allowing Haitians currently protected under the program to continue living and working legally in the U.S.

"I feel a sense of relief. I feel grateful beyond gratitude," Father Jean-Mary said.

Decision impacts more than those with TPS status, community says

Community members echoed that sentiment, saying the decision affects far more than just those with TPS status.

"It's absolutely a relief for us Haitians, not just people with TPS, because these are our families and friends," said one woman who attended the mass.

Still, church leaders say the fear surrounding the possible loss of TPS has already taken a toll. Father Jean-Mary says some Haitians have stopped working or even left the country altogether out of concern they could be forced to return to dangerous conditions.

"There are many people that did quit their jobs," he said. "There are many young people from the church who went back to Brazil or Chile, to Haiti. There are many families that decided to go because it's unbearable for them."

Over the weekend, while visiting Miami, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem addressed Temporary Protected Status.

"It has always been meant to be temporary," Noem said. "Any individual who is from a country where TPS is expiring has the opportunity to appeal that and look for other programs that they may qualify for."

Uncertainty has been painful, community says

For some, like a woman who spoke with CBS News Miami and asked not to be identified, the uncertainty has been especially painful. She says she previously held TPS status, has worked in Miami for more than 30 years, and is still waiting on citizenship.

"I don't do crime, I don't steal, I'm just a hardworking woman," she said.

Advocacy groups welcomed the judge's decision. The Florida Immigrant Coalition released a statement saying, in part, that the ruling "provides immediate relief from the fear of family separation, job loss, and forced return to life-threatening conditions in Haiti."

Miami Mayor Eileen Higgins also praised the decision, saying a "last-minute termination of TPS would have caused unnecessary disruption for workers, employers, schools, and neighborhoods, and that the ruling provides stability as the case continues."

Many in the community describe the ruling as a small but meaningful victory.

"Today I am happy, beyond happiness," Father Jean said.

The Family Action Network is scheduled to hold a press conference Tuesday at 2 p.m. at North Miami City Hall to further address the ruling and what comes next.