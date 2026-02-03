Impacts of allowing Haitians to keep Temporary Protected Status "will be tremendous," local leaders say

Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for hundreds of thousands of Haitians was set to expire at midnight tonight, until a federal judge in Washington, D.C. blocked it Monday evening.

Leaders in Florida said no place would have been impacted more than Miami-Dade County where so many Haitians live and work.

Nancy Mateyer Bowen is the Vice Mayor of Coral Springs and the Florida Democratic Party. She's a proud Haitian-American, but she said she knows Haiti is not a place people can return to right now.

"Haiti is facing some of the most dangerous conditions in its modern history, worsening gang violence, sexual violence, food insecurity and mass displacement," she said.

Together with other party leaders, she said that Tuesday is a day to celebrate. A federal judge blocked the decision to end TPS for Haitians.

Yronel Cabrerra walks with protesters during a candlelight vigil and interfaith prayer at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Jan. 28, 2026, as airport workers and faith leaders rally calling on the federal government to extend Temporary Protected Status for Haitians. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) Miami Herald

"The impacts, specifically in Miami-Dade County and South Florida will be tremendous," President of the Florida Democratic Party Nikki Fried said. "Not only the ripping apart of our communities, but our small business owners."

North Miami is home to the largest Haitian community in the United States.

North Miami Mayor Alix Desulme said the streets of North Miami have been noticeably empty. As a Haitian-American, he said he understands why people are afraid.

"The lawlessness, it's bad so it's not a situation for any human being," he said.

And in Little Haiti at Notre Dame D'haiti, Father Reginal Jean said there's damage already done.

"There are many people that did quit their jobs," Father Jean said. "There are many young people from the church who went back to Brazil or Chile, to Haiti. There are many families that decided to go because it's unbearable for them."

On Saturday, while visiting Miami, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem addressed TPS saying it was always meant to be temporary, and individuals should look for other programs they qualify for.

There is a candlelight vigil at the Little Haiti Cultural Center at 6 p.m. Tuesday to pray for those living with the uncertainty.