Powerball drawing: Check winning numbers for world-record $1.6 billion jackpot

BOSTON - The winning numbers are out for Saturday night's $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot drawing, the "largest in world lottery history."

The winning numbers are 28-45-53-56-69 with Power Ball 20.

The cash option on the prize is $782.4 million - before taxes.

On Saturday, Powerball dreamers packed a lucky store in Methuen, hoping to pick up a winning ticket.

The largest jackpot won in Massachusetts was from a $758.7 million Powerball ticket sold in Chicopee in 2017.

Up until Saturday there had been 39 drawings in a row without an overall winner. The odds of winning Powerball are 1 in 292.2 million.