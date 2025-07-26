Watch CBS News
Possibly dangerous heat hitting South Florida with triple digit "feels-like" temperatures

By
Scott Withers
Scott Withers is part of the NEXT Weather team as the weekend morning meteorologist for CBS News Miami.
/ CBS Miami

South Florida faces potential "dangerous" high heat. The NEXT Weather team breaks it down.
South Florida faces potential "dangerous" high heat. The NEXT Weather team breaks it down. 02:23

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking several days of hot, humid weather with triple digit "feels like" temperatures.

A high pressure, heat dome, centered over the southeastern United States will pump hot, dry air over Florida through the end of the week. 

miamidadefeels.png

This will limit any precipitation until Thursday or Friday.

The heat index temperatures across most of Broward county will feel-like the low triple digits with many cities feeling like 102-103 degrees.  

bowardfeels.png

Communities across Broward county will feel a degree or two cooler but will still surpass the triple digits.

The NEXT Weather Seven Day forecast shows hot, humid and sunny weather stretching through next weekend.

7daysjuly26.png
