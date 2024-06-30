Watch CBS News
Local News

Possible ghost candidate in Miami Beach State House race raises questions

By Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

Miami Beach State House race | Facing South Florida
Miami Beach State House race | Facing South Florida 10:24

MIAMI — There may be a new ghost candidate in the race for a Miami Beach State House race.

CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede interviews Democrat Joe Saunders, who now finds himself with a last-minute challenger, his aunt Maureen Saunders Scott, who is demanding to be on the ballot as Moe Saunders.

She lives in North Florida, has raised no money, and yet somehow made it on the ballot. There are questions about whether she is being manipulated by outside interests.

Guest:
Joe Saunders/(D) Candidate, FL House of Representatives

Jim DeFede
jim-defede.jpg

Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.