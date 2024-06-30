Miami Beach State House race | Facing South Florida There may be a new ghost candidate in the race for a Miami Beach State House race. CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede interviews Democrat Joe Saunders, who now finds himself with a last-minute challenger, his aunt Maureen Saunders Scott, who is demanding to be on the ballot as Moe Saunders. She lives in North Florida, has raised no money, and yet somehow made it on the ballot. There are questions about whether she is being manipulated by outside interests. Guest: Joe Saunders/(D) Candidate, FL House of Representatives