Teen boy killed in fiery multi-vehicle crash in Pompano Beach, 5 others hospitalized, BSO says

A teenage boy is dead and five people were hospitalized after a fiery crash involving multiple vehicles in Pompano Beach on Friday night, authorities said.

Just before 8 p.m., the Broward County Sheriff's Office responded to a multi-vehicle crash and car fire near 200 West Copans Rd.

According to investigators, the preliminary investigation revealed that a 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250, which a 16-year-old boy drove with a 17-year-old female passenger and three 17-year-old male passengers, was traveling west on West Copans Road and approaching Leisure Boulevard.

Meanwhile, a 2021 Toyota Sienna, driven by an 82-year-old man, was traveling south on Leisure and approaching West Copans. BSO detectives said that at some point, the Sienna turned left when it collided with the Mercedes.

The collision caused the teenage boy to lose control of his car, which rolled onto its roof as it slid southwest across the road and into eastbound traffic, colliding with a 2015 Lexus RX 350. Also, BSO said a 2021 Toyota RAV4 was traveling east on West Copans and was struck by debris as the Mercedes slid by.

BSO deputies at the scene began life-saving measures until Pompano Beach Fire Rescue arrived and took all the Mercedes' occupants and the Lexus' driver to the hospital for treatment. However, the 16-year-old boy died at the scene, BSO said.

BSO said the Sienna and RAV4 drivers were not injured and remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

According to BSO, detectives said excessive speed may have been a contributing factor, but the circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.