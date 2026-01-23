Traffic delays reported on I-95 after apparent police chase in Pompano Beach
Two people, including a suspect, were injured in an apparent police chase on Interstate 95 in Pompano Beach on Friday morning, according to police.
Few details have been released, but officials said the incident took place on I-95 south near Atlantic Boulevard.
Pompano Beach Fire Rescue told CBS News Miami that one suspect who crashed their car and one other person were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
No other information was released.