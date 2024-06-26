Watch CBS News
Pompano Beach man hits million dollar prize playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

TALLAHASSEE - A Pompano Beach man won a million-dollar prize playing the Florida Lottery's $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR scratch-off game.

Hyury Oliveira, 19, chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

Oliveira bought his winning ticket at A & J Seabra Supermarket on West Sample Road in Deerfield Beach. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The $50 scratch-off game features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million. The game has more than 1.6 billion in cash prizes. The overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

Scratch-off games made up about 72% of Florida Lottery ticket sales in its 2022-2023 fiscal year. They've generated nearly $19 billion for the state's Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.

