Names released of mother, son killed in Pompano Beach double-murder suicide

The Broward Sheriff's Office has released the name of the woman and one of the two men found shot to death inside a Pompano Beach home earlier this month in what they have deemed a double-murder suicide.

Previously, sheriff's investigators said the second man, identified as 80-year-old James Sheridan, was the shooter. According to the sheriff's office, he appears to have shot his wife Colleen Sheridan, 71, and the couple's son, Connor Sheridan, 31, before turning the gun on himself.

Investigation uncovers double-murder suicide

On Wednesday, March 19, deputies arrived at the family's home at 330 S Golf Boulevard around 7 p.m. to conduct a welfare check. They noted that two cars were parked in the driveway and that the mailbox was overflowing with mail.

They made several attempts to contact those inside but received no answer.

Growing concerned, the sheriff's office contacted Pompano Beach Fire Rescue who made a forced entry into the home. That's when three bodies with gunshot wounds were found inside.

"I heard I would say about five or six gunshots because it was really rapid," a neighbor who did wish to be identified said.

Neighbors said the couple and their son lived in the home and that they worked at a nearby St. Vincent de Paul thrift shop.

Homicide investigators have not said what led to the shooting.