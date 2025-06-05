Pompano Beach considers breaking away from BSO to form own police department

After 26 years of law enforcement provided by the Broward Sheriff's Office, the City of Pompano Beach is considering whether to reestablish its own police department.

The city is launching a feasibility study to determine if forming a local police force would better serve its needs, as costs for BSO services continue to rise.

"It builds strong relationships"

Tundra King, a longtime resident and business owner in Pompano Beach, supports the idea of returning to a city-run police department.

"I'm definitely for going for an independent study to take a look at perhaps going back to Pompano Police Department," King said.

She recalls a time when local officers knew the neighborhoods and the people in them.

"I remember all the police officers that used to work for the city of Pompano and that was paramount as it relate to when things occurred in our community. I always knew I had an officer that I can call, provide information to," she said.

Costs continue to climb

Mayor Rex Hardin acknowledged the good work BSO is doing but said the cost has become a major concern.

"BSO, they're doing a great job for us, but it's a hefty price tag," he said.

City records show Pompano Beach paid $53 million to BSO for police services in 2022. That number rose to $57.5 million in 2025. The proposal for 2026 climbs to $72.8 million, which includes 28 new positions.

"Public safety, it takes well over 50% of the taxes that come in every, every year, so it's important that we look at this occasionally and make sure that we're getting the bang for the buck that we really need for our residents and getting the outcomes that we really need," Hardin said.

A neighboring city's experience

Pembroke Park broke away from BSO and formed its own police department in 2022. Mayor Geoffrey Jacobs said while the process was far from simple, it has paid off.

"Go to Costco, buy the biggest size palette of red tape you can find, and start there. It is not a simple process," Jacobs said.

He said local control has made a difference in community relations and emergency response.

"It was a mammoth project to build our own department. In the end, it is the best thing our city has is our own police department."

According to Jacobs, the 22 officers in Pembroke Park are now well known by residents, and response times have improved significantly.

Next steps

BSO declined to comment, citing the early stage of the city's process.

The next step will be for a committee to select a firm to conduct the feasibility study. Final approval will rest with the city commission.