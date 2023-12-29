Police video shows Hialeah teen Derek Rosa, 13, confessing to killing sleeping mom

MIAMI - Calmly talking to police detectives, a newly-released video shows 13-year-old Derek Rosa sitting in an interrogation room, confessing to stabbing his mother to death at their apartment in Hialeah last October.

The 39-year-old Irina Garcia had been sleeping next to her newborn daughter on the 12th of October when she was stabbed 46 times, according to police.

The crime happened at the Amelia Oaks apartment complex, located in the 200 block of W. 79th Place.

Rosa was charged as an adult and faces first-degree murder charges.

In the interrogation video, a calm Rosa describes the knife he used, "It was a big-sized kitchen knife."

Since October, Rosa's lawyers have tried to reclassify him as a juvenile in the penal system without luck.

The murder case is scheduled to go forward in February of 2024.