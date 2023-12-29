Watch CBS News
Local News

Police video shows Hialeah teen Derek Rosa, 13, confessing to killing sleeping mom

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - Calmly talking to police detectives, a newly-released video shows 13-year-old Derek Rosa sitting in an interrogation room, confessing to stabbing his mother to death at their apartment in Hialeah last October.

The 39-year-old Irina Garcia had been sleeping next to her newborn daughter on the 12th of October when she was stabbed 46 times, according to police.

The crime happened at the Amelia Oaks apartment complex, located in the 200 block of W. 79th Place.

Rosa was charged as an adult and faces first-degree murder charges.

In the interrogation video, a calm Rosa describes the knife he used, "It was a big-sized kitchen knife."

Since October, Rosa's lawyers have tried to reclassify him as a juvenile in the penal system without luck.

The murder case is scheduled to go forward in February of 2024.

First published on December 29, 2023 / 4:05 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.