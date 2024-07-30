Police, SWAT swarm Miami Gardens home

MIAMI GARDENS - Multiple police agencies and a Miami-Dade police special response team were on hand when warrants were served at a Miami Gardens home early Tuesday morning.

Miami police were the lead agency of the operation at the home at 2811 NW 209th Terrace.

Four people who were detained and handcuffed have been released.

Miami police released very little information about what had happened, saying onoly that the warrants were part of an ongoing investigation.