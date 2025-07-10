Man critically injured in police shooting at Aventura shopping plaza, authorities say

A man is in critical condition after police opened fire during a violent confrontation at a beauty salon in Aventura on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident unfolded at the RH Beauty Salon in the busy Town Center shopping plaza, in the 19000 block of Biscayne Boulevard, which was filled with shoppers and diners.

Aventura Police said officers were initially called after a man, identified as the husband of a former salon worker, allegedly made antisemitic remarks and caused a disturbance.

"He showed up, said some antisemitic remarks. I believe that's when the police were called initially," a nearby worker said. "Then somebody told me that they took him to the Brightline, and then he came back and went after the owner with a knife."

Police open fire after reported knife threat

Officers responded to the scene and shots were fired during the disturbance. The man was transported to Aventura Hospital with critical injuries, according to police. No officers were injured.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the officer-involved shooting, which is standard protocol.

Officials said they are interviewing the officer who discharged their weapon, as well as others who were present.

"I'm kidding—really?" said Christopher Beringer, who had an appointment at the salon and was surprised to learn what had happened.

Plaza remains closed during investigation

The section of the shopping plaza near the salon remained closed for several hours following the shooting as investigators processed the scene.

"This is a beautiful area. This shouldn't be happening," said shopper Lana Freeman, who was having lunch nearby with her friend Melanie Hecker when the violence erupted just feet away.

As of the latest update, the suspect's name has not been released.