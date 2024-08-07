Watch CBS News
Police searching for man who threw Molotov cocktail at a Hollywood Broadwalk restaurant

By John MacLauchlan

Hollywood police are looking for a man wanted for arson on the beach
Hollywood police are looking for a man wanted for arson on the beach 00:15

HOLLYWOOD - Police have asked for help finding the person who tried to torch a restaurant on the city's famed beach Broadwalk.

On Wednesday, they released surveillance pictures from the area which show the man and his car.

The arsonist struck on June 24 just before 5 a.m. Police said he threw a Molotov cocktail at the back door of the Broadwalk Italian Restaurant at 1400 North Surf Road.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the picture or the car is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477). An anonymous tip can also be left at browardcrimestoppers.org.

A reward of up to $5,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

John MacLauchlan

