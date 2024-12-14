Watch CBS News
Police search for hit-and-run driver after cyclist killed in Fort Lauderdale

By Alyssa Dzikowski

/ CBS Miami

BROWARD -- Fort Lauderdale police are looking for a driver after they say a cyclist riding on Davie Boulevard was struck and killed early Saturday morning.

The incident was reported at the 200 Block of West Davie Boulevard around 6 a.m.

Fort Lauderdale police say the cyclist was transported to a local hospital where he later died. 

The vehicle fled the scene. 

Police say if anyone has any information to call 911. 

This is a developing story. 

