Police search for hit-and-run driver after cyclist killed in Fort Lauderdale

BROWARD -- Fort Lauderdale police are looking for a driver after they say a cyclist riding on Davie Boulevard was struck and killed early Saturday morning.

The incident was reported at the 200 Block of West Davie Boulevard around 6 a.m.

Fort Lauderdale police say the cyclist was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The vehicle fled the scene.

Police say if anyone has any information to call 911.

This is a developing story.