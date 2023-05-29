Hollywood police respond to reports of multiple people shot at Broadwalk
MIAMI - Hollywood police are responding to reports of multiple people shot Monday afternoon.
Preliminary reports indicated at least seven people had been shot, including a 15-year-old in the area of the 1200 block of N. Broadwalk.
A live cam from the scene showed people running frantically from the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.
