Memorial Day mass shooting in Florida: Video shows suspects, chaos after gunfire

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police in Hollywood on Tuesday asked for the public's help to identify two people in connection with a Memorial Day mass shooting on the Hollywood Broadwalk that left at least nine innocent bystanders hurt, including several children.

There have been no fatalities reported so far but multiple people were rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Childrens Hospital, according to a written statement by police.

There were nine victims who were wounded, and four of them were juveniles ranging in age from 1 to 17.

The adult victims ranged in age from 25 to 65, police said. Information about their conditions was not immediately released.

According to police, a dispute between two groups of people erupted into gunfire, sending dozens of panicked people in the crowd running and ducking for cover.

Video from the scene showed a man wearing a yellow hoody pull out a gun and start firing before he ran from the scene.

Police released these images of two people wanted for questioning in a Hollywood mass shooting. CBS News Miami

The other man identified by police was wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants and who appeared to be holding a weapon.

Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy said immediately after the shooting that he was dismayed by the violence, saying it was "beyond reckless" for those involved to start shooting in a crowd surrounded by innocent bystanders.

"To have an altercation with guns in a public setting with thousands of people around them is beyond reckless," Levy said.

Anyone with information about the two people or anyone with video or pictures from the shooting were asked to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357.