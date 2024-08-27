Watch CBS News
Police: Man, woman found dead in Hialeah apartment, child found uninjured

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Hialeah police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide Tuesday night after a man and a woman were found dead inside an apartment.

Police said it appeared to be a domestic dispute that escalated at an apartment building in the 600 block of West 68th Street.

Arriving officers found the bodies of a man and a woman, who were not immediately identified. They also found an uninjured child.

It is not known if the child is related to the victims.   

No additional information had been released by authorities.

Police continue to investigate. 

