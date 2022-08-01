Police investigating weekend shootings in SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI - A violent weekend in southwest Miami-Dade after several people were injured in a series of shootings.

One took place early Sunday morning in the 11300 block of SW 231st Lane, neighbors said they heard gunshots shortly after midnight.

Ten minutes before there was another shooting in the 22100 block of SW 116th Avenue.

Police have not said if anyone was injured in either of these shootings.

Another shooting took place Friday night on SW 216th street, in the same area as the other two shootings, in which four teenagers were injured.

Police have not said if the shootings were connected.