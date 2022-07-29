Watch CBS News
4 juveniles hospitalized following south Miami-Dade shooting

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

HOMESTEAD – Four juveniles have been hospitalized following a shooting in south Miami-Dade early Friday evening.

The shooting happened in the 10800 block of Hainlin Mill Drive just after 5 p.m.

All four victims were rushed to the nearest trauma center, including one who was airlifted.

CBS4 is working to learn the ages of each victim. No word on their conditions at this time.

Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.

CBS Miami Team
The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

July 29, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

