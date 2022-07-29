4 juveniles hospitalized following south Miami-Dade shooting

HOMESTEAD – Four juveniles have been hospitalized following a shooting in south Miami-Dade early Friday evening.

The shooting happened in the 10800 block of Hainlin Mill Drive just after 5 p.m.

All four victims were rushed to the nearest trauma center, including one who was airlifted.

Once again the children in our community are victims to gun violence. I will utilize all of the resources of the Miami-Dade Police Department to bring these individuals to justice. Anyone with information on this case must do the right thing and come forward. — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@AFreddyRamirez) July 29, 2022

CBS4 is working to learn the ages of each victim. No word on their conditions at this time.

