Watch CBS News
Local News

2 teens shot in Southwest Miami-Dade

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Shooting in SW Miami-Dade
Shooting in SW Miami-Dade 00:31

MIAMI - Police detectives are investigating the shooting of two teens in Southwest Miami-Dade on Monday night.

Police and paramedics were on the scene near the 17600 block of Homestead Avenue.

The teens, 16 and 19 respectively, are expected to be OK. 

Authorities said the 16-year-old has several warrants and is not cooperating with police. 

No word on who did the shooting, but police said dozens of shots were fired. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on February 20, 2023 / 10:33 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.