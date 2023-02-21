2 teens shot in Southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI - Police detectives are investigating the shooting of two teens in Southwest Miami-Dade on Monday night.

Police and paramedics were on the scene near the 17600 block of Homestead Avenue.

The teens, 16 and 19 respectively, are expected to be OK.

Authorities said the 16-year-old has several warrants and is not cooperating with police.

No word on who did the shooting, but police said dozens of shots were fired.