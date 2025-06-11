Watch CBS News
Hialeah police cruiser overturns in two-vehicle crash, officials said

Mauricio Maldonado
A Hialeah police cruiser overturned in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The incident occurred outside the Villa Aida Adult Center at 20 W 6th Street, where images from Chopper 4 showed the police vehicle on its back

"This incident was a two-vehicle accident involving one of our own. The officer is okay but was transported to the hospital as a precaution due to the mechanism of the crash. The driver of the other vehicle reported no injuries," Hialeah police said.

The intersection was cordoned off with police tape as authorities responded to the scene.

A white Mercedes-Benz sedan with front-end damage was also visible at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. 

