Police investigate after inappropriate video interrupts Hialeah City Council budget meeting

What was supposed to be a straightforward budget meeting in Hialeah took an unexpected and embarrassing turn Tuesday night when a video containing inappropriate content played during the city's official YouTube broadcast and now, police are investigating.

The disruption, which lasted about 10 seconds, appeared while city officials were discussing a proposal to lower property taxes.

Residents watching online said they were stunned by the explicit interruption.

Officials and residents react: "Total shock"

"It caught me by total surprise, by total shock," said Hialeah Mayor Jacqueline Garcia-Roves. Councilmember Jesus Tundidor called it "very disgusting," while longtime resident Milly Herrera, who has lived in the city for more than five decades, labeled the ordeal "a mess."

Herrera said she believes the disruption may have been intentional. "I hope if it was on purpose, the police will uncover who it is," she said.

Incident investigated by Hialeah police

The Hialeah Police Department confirmed it is investigating, releasing a statement through Public Information Officer Scarlett Hernandez:

"The Hialeah Police Department is aware of the unfortunate disruption that occurred during Tuesday's Hialeah City Council budget meeting livestream. Our department is actively working to identify those responsible and ensure accountability."

Mayor Garcia-Roves apologized directly to residents who witnessed the incident, but Herrera said an apology alone isn't enough. "I'm talking for all those young families who want to buy a home, the elderly," she said.

Hialeah budget debate continues

Beyond the disruption, the council pressed on with budget discussions and ultimately voted to keep the millage rate at 6.301—a figure that has remained unchanged since 1981.

Mayor Garcia-Roves had originally proposed lowering the millage by 1 percent, a move that Tundidor said would only have saved residents about $11 per year. That proposal failed, as did Tundidor's call for a 10 percent reduction.

The debate grew heated at times, particularly as Tundidor and Garcia-Roves—rivals in the upcoming Nov. 4 mayoral election—sparred over competing ideas. Tundidor suggested a rebate program, while the mayor countered with figures showing residents could receive $120 in savings under her plan.

Herrera dismissed both approaches. "I do believe that the rebate is ridiculous, it's costly, and I think it's better if they all agree to go with a 3 percent reduction," she said.

Having once run for city council herself, Herrera expressed frustration with what she sees as political bickering. "Redress the grievances of your constituents. I have contacted the city close to 100 times. Why not respond to us? Do your job and stop fighting!"

Next Tuesday, the council is expected to vote on the final amount of any rebate or alternative relief for residents, who continue to raise concerns about high water bills and property taxes.