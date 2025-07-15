A new act for Miami's Olympia Theater? Charter schools unveil $50 million plan to preserve iconic venue

The historic Olympia Theater, a landmark once graced by legends like Ella Fitzgerald, Elvis Presley and Luciano Pavarotti, is at the heart of a controversial proposal that could transform the iconic space into an educational hub led by a charter school network.

SLAM Miami, along with other local charter groups, including Mater Academy and Somerset, is spearheading an effort to take over the downtown venue.

If approved, the City of Miami would eventually deed the property to SLAM, which plans to use the building behind the theater for classrooms and the theater itself for student performances and community events.

Plan calls for classroom conversion, community use

"So, what we're proposing to do is actually to put programming for the school in the adjoining building, which is the 10-story facility," said Millie Sanchez, co-founder and chief administrative officer of SLAM Schools, during a Zoom meeting Monday night.

"The building connects to the theater, and the goal is to re-energize the theater by supplementing the programming."

Under the proposal, the school would use the neighboring building for academic purposes, while the theater remains a performance venue, hosting at least 180 days of community programming per year.

"If we want people to care about and want this theater to live on for another 100 years, we need to educate," Sanchez said. "What better way than to bring arts programming into the building next door and have students intern and work with professionals in managing this beautiful space."

No cost to taxpayers, officials say

Renovation costs for both the theater and the adjoining building are estimated at more than $50 million.

Douglas Rodriguez, principal at Miami Tech and Mater Brickell Academy, said the initiative is backed by nonprofit groups with a history of managing public funding efficiently.

"This collaboration is among nonprofit groups that have done this for decades," Rodriguez said. "Combined, we have over $200 million in grants—and we're not doing this at taxpayers' expense."

Rodriguez also stressed the long-term value of involving students in cultural preservation.

"You create that next generation of students who are going to be interested in preserving theater," he said. "We're only going to be here for a short time—and we need these kids for the next 100 years."

Community members favor theater's preservation

Other proposals for the site have included converting it into a hotel or parking structure, but some residents expressed strong support for maintaining its original purpose.

"I think it stays as a theater," said Oscar Orellana, a community member. "There's enough hotels and condos. Keeping it as a theater would be a perfect choice to preserve a little history."

A final vote on the proposal is scheduled for Thursday, July 24.

The Olympia Theater is located in Downtown Miami at 174 East Flagler Street.