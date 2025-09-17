Plan to replace Fort Lauderdale Beach basketball courts with pickleball stirs controversy

A plan to replace basketball courts with pickleball courts on Fort Lauderdale Beach has sparked pushback from community members who say the project threatens decades of culture and history.

City ties change to Bahia Mar redevelopment

The city says the removal of the basketball courts is part of the larger Bahia Mar redevelopment plan, a more than $3 billion project that includes a new luxury hotel, condominiums and an upgraded marina.

As part of the agreement between the city of Fort Lauderdale and the Bahia Mar Community Development District, the current basketball courts will be replaced with pickleball courts. The plan also includes new fitness equipment, picnic tables and grills.

Players say removal forces out minority community

Some who play basketball there feel the minority demographic is being forced out.

"It's a community here with all walks of life, all nationalities, etcetera; it's about having fun playing basketball and socializing," said Shawn Hall, organizer of the group Fort Lauderdale Beach Ballers.

The Beach Ballers have spoken out against the plan, saying the courts represent decades of culture and history.

"Desegregation of the beach was an important historical event in Fort Lauderdale and this court represents that whole period of time," said Leo Lorenz, another organizer with the group.

City commissioner defends plan, promises relocation

Fort Lauderdale City Commissioner Steven Glassman said when the city learned people were upset about the basketball court, they changed direction and plan to install new courts 100 to 200 yards south of the current location. The exact spot has not been set.

"There are still people to this day that are basically entering the conversation and just claiming racism. I find that unfortunate and I find that sad; it's sad that that is the tactic," Glassman said.

Glassman said roughly 35 condos have already been sold with the promise of pickleball courts steps away, and that commitment cannot be changed. Those condos start at $2 million.

"My goal is to see everyone come together and enjoy this change," Glassman said.

Pickleball growth cited, pushback continues

Glassman said the city chose pickleball because it is the fastest-growing sport in the country and more accessible for the population overall. Fort Lauderdale has been called a hub for pickleball and is hosting the Pickleball World Cup next month.

But the Beach Ballers disagree. They have collected more than 8,000 signatures online in opposition to the plan, demanding the courts stay in their current location.

"We believe that they just don't like the demographics that's out here on the beach," Lorenz said.

The next city commission meeting is scheduled for Oct. 7. Glassman said officials hope to finalize the location of the new basketball courts by then, along with a full construction timeline for the redevelopment project.