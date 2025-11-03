Jury finds "Pillowcase Rapist" Robert Koehler guilty of sexual battery in Miami cold case

A South Florida man known as the "Pillowcase Rapist" has been found guilty of four counts of sexual battery.

Robert Koehler, 65, who was already serving time for a Miami-Dade rape case, was tied to the latest victim after DNA results pointed to him.

Koehler earned his moniker by using pillowcases to cover his victims' faces after breaking into their homes, according to investigators.

State attorneys said Koehler's DNA has been linked to at least 25 sexual assaults in Miami-Dade alone that happened between 1981 and 1986. Since his arrest in 2020 for a cold case assault, he has been in prison.

In 2023, Koehler was found guilty of raping a woman in 1983.

Monday's verdict stemmed from a similar case in which he was convicted of kidnapping a victim and raping her.